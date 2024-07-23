Southern jazz gets Eastern Styria going

The Dixie & Swingfestival, which this year also honors Ilz, Heilbrunn and for the first time Riegersburg with performances in addition to the main venue in Weiz, is more than just a series of concerts. It is a piece of lifestyle that is a little nostalgic, but always in a good mood. The best way to experience this is at the big street music festival on 17 August in the center of Weiz, when there is music and dancing everywhere.