Super rad outfit!
Lively steals the show from husband Ryan Reynolds
It was actually her husband Ryan Reynolds' film premiere, but probably hardly anyone had eyes for him at the world premiere of the new Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine" on Monday evening.
That's because Blake Lively appeared alongside him in a super-crazy outfit inspired by Reynolds' character Deadpool. And her girlfriend Gigi Hadid also caused a stir.
Hot Deadpool look
Lively's off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging jumpsuit by Atelier Versace, which was artfully embroidered with beads on the sides to represent roses and thorns, sat snugly around her body and was very reminiscent of a superhero costume.
She also wore matching gloves and shiny stilettos, which complemented her look perfectly. She had tied her long blonde hair into a high ponytail, which made her large diamond earrings in the shape of arrows stand out particularly well. A black sequined handbag rounded off her ensemble.
Hadid in the Wolverine look
Gigi Hadid opted for an eye-catching, monochrome outfit in yellow, in keeping with the Wolverine theme. She wore a yellow leather ensemble by Miu Miu, consisting of a strapless crop top and a plunging, pleated midi skirt accented by a wide suede belt. Black, pointed, strappy pumps and a yellow leather handbag completed her look. Wide bangles, a necklace and eye-catching earrings rounded off her outfit. Her blonde bob was styled back, while her bangs were styled into a high wave.
Leading actors in the background
The film's main actors, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, appeared rather "inconspicuous" in classic black suits and thus faded somewhat into the background.
Third part of the "Deadpool" series
With "Deadpool & Wolverine", the only Marvel blockbuster of this year will be released in cinemas on July 24. Of course, Ryan Reynolds is once again at the center of the third part of the "Deadpool" series - but this time he has prominent support. Hugh Jackman returns to the big screen in his role as Wolverine.
As the popular character from the 'X-Men' films, Wolverine has to help Deadpool out of a dicey situation this time. The trailer for the action flick already reveals that little is likely to have changed in the Deadpool universe, both in terms of crude humor and brutal fight scenes. Jennifer Garner and Patrick Stewart can also be seen in other roles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
