Supermarkets fight for customers with price reductions

Hofer reduced the price of over a thousand items by an average of eight percent

Competitors are also offering discounts: Rival Hofer states on request that it reduced the prices of over 650 products last year. In the first half of 2024, "we were able to pass on an even greater price advantage to our customers: With an average price reduction of over eight percent on more than a thousand items, for example on barbecue products, drugstore items and fresh meat and sausage products." According to Hofer, they want to continue to examine which product groups are eligible for further price reductions.