Surfer (23) attacked by shark in Australia

This was reported by the local Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) on the Facebook platform. The surfer is said not to have suffered life-threatening injuries. "I'm shocked, a lot of people go swimming in this area," said a local resident. The shark attack occurred near the well-known Australian seaside resort of Port Macquarie on the east coast. It was not initially known what species was involved.



Here you can see the posting from the local ALS.