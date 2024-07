Anna-Lena’s ski cross dream is getting closer and closer

On Sunday, the "Krone" reported on Anna-Lena Voplakal. The Dornbirn native, who had to end her alpine career after a serious knee injury, was able to overcome her fear of the two boards, which had meant everything to her for years, last season. And found a new challenge in ski cross. After the 19-year-old was able to complete a few training sessions with the ÖSV junior team, she proved she had plenty of talent in her first races on the Reiteralm and made it into the top 8 twice.