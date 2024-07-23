Vorteilswelt
Enough signatures

What Kamala Harris wants to campaign for now

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 06:50

US Vice President Kamala Harris has already gathered the necessary number of delegates for her presidential candidacy (see video above). "I look forward to officially accepting the nomination soon," said the politician.

In the election campaign, she wants to campaign for abortion rights, stricter gun laws and a stronger middle class. "We will fight for reproductive freedom, knowing that if given the chance, Trump will sign an abortion ban to outlaw abortions in every single (federal) state," Harris said. Currently, abortions are available in about half of the US states and severely restricted or completely banned in the other half. The nationwide law was overturned in June 2022.

Kamala Harris (Bild: AFP/Pool/Erin Schaff)
Kamala Harris
(Bild: AFP/Pool/Erin Schaff)

Harris also wants to campaign for stricter gun laws and a stronger middle class. As a prosecutor, she has taken on "perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who have abused women (...). Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain."

Biden: "I will do what she asks me to do"
US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not run for office for health reasons. He now supports his Vice President, he said. "I will do whatever she asks me to do. I'll be out there campaigning with Kamala." In the final months of his term of office, he also wants to campaign for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Democratic Party Convention will take place from August 19 to 22. However, a candidate is expected to be officially nominated by August 7.

