Mallorca now declares war on mass tourism

"Your luxury, our misery"

The police estimated the number of participants at the rally on Sunday evening at 20,000. The organizers spoke of 50,000, which observers on the ground described as too high. People held placards with slogans such as "Your luxury, our misery" and "We don't want to lead the way in rising housing costs". One sign took cheap airlines to task. According to media reports, some tourists in Palma even applauded. Others, however, found the rally rather unpleasant.