Tyrolean woman ripped off by love scammer for two years

Faking emergency situations

"In the course of the increasingly intensive chats that followed, the previously unknown perpetrator faked false facts and emergency situations, prompting the woman to make several transfers," the police said. The Tyrolean woman now recognized the scam and filed a complaint last Friday. "In the period from May 2022 to July 2024, the 65-year-old woman suffered losses in the mid five-figure range," the investigators said.