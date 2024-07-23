Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Archie" has turned up

House cat on an odyssey across Austria

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 09:00

Cat "Archie" disappeared in the Tyrolean winter, but now the runaway has reappeared in Burgenland in the summer. The cat had to be operated on, but is doing well. They are now looking for a ride home. 

comment0 Kommentare

Too bad animals can't talk. Because if they could, the lively tomcat "Archie" would probably have a lot to tell. His accounts would certainly fill an entire book, which has all the makings of a bestseller. But the basic facts alone are worth a story, revealing the extraordinary facets of a cat's life without any meowing or purring.

Disappeared at the beginning of March
It is certain that "Archie" disappeared on March 2. The then ten-month-old cat did not return to his cozy home after his usual walk around a housing estate in Innsbruck.

 "We miss 'Archie' and hope that he will be found soon. If anyone sees him, please let us know," the owner posted on an internet platform for missing and found animals in Tyrol. In order to recognize the missing cat straight away, she added as a special feature that one of his brown eyes had darker pigment parts. "Archie" was also noted to be rather shy.

In 20 weeks, tomcat "Archie" has traveled from Innsbruck with the Golden Roof to Oberwart. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
In 20 weeks, tomcat "Archie" has traveled from Innsbruck with the Golden Roof to Oberwart.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

500 kilometers away from home 
Not a day went by without the owners longing for their four-legged darling to return and worrying about him. But as the months passed, there was no sign of life from the cat. The Tyrolean owner had almost given up hope when she received the good news that her missing cat had unexpectedly turned up.

"Archie" is said to have been discovered in southern Burgenland, specifically near Oberwart. This means that the velvet paw has been on a veritable odyssey to the east for 20 weeks. Almost 500 kilometers lie between Innsbruck with its famous Golden Roof and the town of 8,000 inhabitants with its Pannonian charm on the Pinka river.

Looking for a lift
The injured cat had to be operated on. One last hurdle still needs to be overcome: Now the owner is looking for a ride for the house cat: "Maybe someone from eastern Austria is on vacation in Tyrol and can take 'Archie' with them." Kind-hearted animal lovers are keeping their fingers crossed for a "happy ending".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf