Bulls with new coach to make amends

"Expectations are clear to me"

Now he wants to reach new heights with the Kapfenberg Bulls. "From the very first talks with the Bulls' management, it was clear to me that this could be a good fit. I've known and appreciated the professionalism and environment at the Bulls for many years, but of course I'm also aware of the expectations." Bulls President Gernot Mach: "I liked what I heard, especially that our new coach is clear about what our aim is - to play at the top and win titles again as best we can!"