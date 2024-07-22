Basketball
Bulls with new coach to make amends
As already reported in the "Krone", Kapfenberg's basketball team has hired a new head coach in Radomir Mijanovic. The Slovenian has already coached Güssing and Fürstenfeld in the Superliga and most recently led Traiskirchen to the semi-finals and Cup final. Mijanovic has also worked for Slovenian and Austrian national youth teams.
Radomir Mijanovic began his career as an assistant under coaching legend Zmago Sagadin at the traditional Slovenian club Olimpia Ljubljana. There he was able to gain early experience at the highest European level in the Euroleague. After initial spells in Slovenia and Poland, he worked in Austria for the first time in 2012, laying the foundations for the success of the future champion team in the years to come with his work in Güssing. He then moved to Fürstenfeld, where he was able to stabilize the Styrian Panthers under very challenging economic conditions.
He then returned to his native Slovenia, where he worked as a head coach in the first division and as head coach of the Slovenian U18 national team. In 2021, he was once again called to the Austrian Superliga - at the Lions in Traiskirchen, he turned a relegation candidate into a title contender over the past three years. He was also head coach of the Austrian U20 national team.
"Expectations are clear to me"
Now he wants to reach new heights with the Kapfenberg Bulls. "From the very first talks with the Bulls' management, it was clear to me that this could be a good fit. I've known and appreciated the professionalism and environment at the Bulls for many years, but of course I'm also aware of the expectations." Bulls President Gernot Mach: "I liked what I heard, especially that our new coach is clear about what our aim is - to play at the top and win titles again as best we can!"
