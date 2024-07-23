Urgently needed operation canceled at short notice

The patient immediately called his surgeon, who didn't even know about the canceled appointment. Despite all her efforts, she was unable to change anything. At least L. now knew the reason: there was a lack of staff, as the hospital confirmed to the Krone. "Due to a lack of nursing staff, an operating room had to be closed. Such a decision naturally has consequences, it has to be 'reshuffled' and prioritized," explains a spokeswoman. However, they are working flat out to allocate alternative dates. In the case of L., however, it has not yet been possible to give a specific date. "It could take several months," he was told.