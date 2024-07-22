Out and about in a storm
Cycling couple almost hit by tree
On Sunday, as reported, heavy rainfall caused numerous fire department interventions in Tyrol. In Söll (Kufstein district), a German couple had all their guardian angels with them. The emergency services were also called out elsewhere - well over 200 times in total.
The heavy and sometimes torrential rainfall late on Sunday afternoon resulted in well over 200 call-outs for the local fire departments in Tyrol. GeoSphere Austria even issued the second-highest warning level in parts of the province.
A German vacationing couple escaped with a scare in the evening. They were riding their tandem on a village road when a tree suddenly fell onto the road due to the strong storm and landed on their bikes. The two were able to jump off in time and fortunately remained unharmed. The fire department removed the tree.
Schwaz district hotspot
The district of Schwaz was particularly affected. Numerous cellars were flooded, trees fell and mudslides moved roads. In Vomp, for example, masses of water shot through the local area and the sewage system could no longer cope with the masses of water. In Fügen, the fire department was busy removing trees from the Hochfügen road. The colleagues from Tux had their hands full trying to control the masses of water that overflowed the riverbeds.
Debris thundered onto the Wattental road
The municipality of Wattenberg was also affected. Debris and mud thundered onto the Wattentalstraße again, which is why the road had to remain closed for the time being.
The sirens also sounded in Niederau after a lightning strike at around 6.10 pm. A power cable was torn from the pylon and the overvoltage was transferred to a restaurant. The cable caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by the Floriani firefighters. Fortunately, no one was injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
