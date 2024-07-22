Cycling couple almost hit by tree

Schwaz district hotspot

The district of Schwaz was particularly affected. Numerous cellars were flooded, trees fell and mudslides moved roads. In Vomp, for example, masses of water shot through the local area and the sewage system could no longer cope with the masses of water. In Fügen, the fire department was busy removing trees from the Hochfügen road. The colleagues from Tux had their hands full trying to control the masses of water that overflowed the riverbeds.