Bayern players have got engaged

"She really impressed me"

"I first liked Pernille as a footballer. She really impressed me, she was next level for me. I hadn't played with a player as good as her before. I was also surprised at how modest she was, even though she had so much talent. And she's a nice person too. We became good friends and then had a circle of friends who did a lot together," said the 30-year-old Eriksson in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung in 2023 about her teammate, who was a year older.