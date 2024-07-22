Now open war between Chancellor and Gewessler



ÖVP wants tospend44.5 billion euros

The People's Party wants to "think holistically about infrastructure" in the next period and invest a total of 44.5 billion euros by 2030. The largest chunk (21 billion euros) is to be spent on expanding the rail network, with 11.1 billion euros earmarked for the road network. In addition, the energy sector is to be improved with 10 billion euros and broadband expansion - especially in rural areas - is to be promoted with 2.4 billion euros.