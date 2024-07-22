Separate appearance
Now open war between Chancellor and Gewessler
The coalition partners apparently no longer have much to say to each other. Although it actually falls within the remit of Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) presented a concept for infrastructure expansion (road and rail) in Austria on Monday.
Gewessler herself had her own appearance on Monday morning - separate from her coalition partner - at a different location. The Energy Minister presented plans for a photovoltaic system on the roof of Vienna's Westbahnhof station.
At the same time, Nehammer - together with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) - presented his offensive for road construction in Austria at the Vienna Danube Tower. He also found critical words against Gewessler.
"New opportunity for Austrians begins after election"
"The government has achieved demonstrable success in many areas, but too little in the infrastructure sector in my view," emphasized the Chancellor. According to him, in recent times there had only ever been discussions about what could not be built. Nehammer: "The time when ideology determined infrastructure expansion must be over."
The time when ideology determined infrastructure expansion must be over.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP)
The cooperation between the ÖVP and the Greens at federal level would end on September 29, "after which a new opportunity will begin for the Austrians - also in terms of infrastructure".
According to Nehammer, in the next government the ÖVP will "focus on implementing urgently needed projects, many of which have already been approved by law, as quickly as possible." The Chancellor also wants to build the Lobau Tunnel, for example, which Gewessler opposes.
ÖVP wants tospend44.5 billion euros
The People's Party wants to "think holistically about infrastructure" in the next period and invest a total of 44.5 billion euros by 2030. The largest chunk (21 billion euros) is to be spent on expanding the rail network, with 11.1 billion euros earmarked for the road network. In addition, the energy sector is to be improved with 10 billion euros and broadband expansion - especially in rural areas - is to be promoted with 2.4 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.