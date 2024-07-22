Number 1 on sight?
Sturm gets Russian goalie – and explains hot deal
Now the deal is done! With talented goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov, SK Sturm is reorganizing itself at the goalkeeper position. The 20-year-old Russian, a former Lok Moscow player, is over 1.90 meters tall - like all of the Black team's goalkeepers recently. Sporting director Schicker also explains why the team has opted for a goalkeeper from Russia, which is at war with Ukraine.
Daniil Khudyakov has long been a household name to insiders. At Lokomotiv Moscow, the U21 keeper of the Russian national team increased his market value to 2.5 million euros at a young age. He was also highly rated by ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, formerly sports director and responsible for development at Lok. Sturm's sporting director Schicker also sought information from Rangnick - and then made his move. Long-term contract until 2028, plus a low six-figure training allowance.
No transfer fee, however, as Head of Sport Schicker explains. "Khudyakov has been without a club since July 1, we are paying the training compensation to the FIFA Clearing House," said Schicker, who clarified that no money will flow directly to Russia. "Should any money subsequently go to Lok Moscow via FIFA, we have also made sure that no one there is on any sanctions lists. Daniil's advisor is also Spanish."
Sturm is a big club in Austria and regularly plays in European competitions - I'm very happy to be able to take the next step in my career here in Graz.
Daniil Khudyakov
Sturm invested a lot of time and yet also some money in a 20-year-old - in the long term, Khudyakov, who played 26 games in Russia's first division, could become the new number one in the double winner's box. Another giant (2.06 m), Kjell Scherpen, is currently ahead of him, but the Dutchman is only on loan in Graz.
