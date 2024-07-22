Intimate details
Darts prodigy Littler broke up by text message
The 17-year-old darts pro Luke Littler and his girlfriend Eloise are no longer together. He broke up by text message, according to reports in the English media.
After ten months of dating, it's over. According to the Sun, Eloise is inconsolable about the break-up, which came "completely out of the blue" for her. Her stressful schedule led to the relationship breaking down. Littler was constantly traveling and therefore it had become increasingly difficult to spend time together, the newspaper quotes an acquaintance of the ex-couple.
"Dumped by text message"
Now the family source has revealed more intimate details: "They spoke the night before and then he sent her a message the next day telling her it was over. She was devastated - she didn't see it coming. They were getting on well and then he dumped her out of the blue. Of course he dumped her by text message - he's a teenager!"
Littler himself also spoke out and wrote via Instagram story: "Everyone should stop hating on Eloise and saying it's her fault ... I broke up with Eloise myself and everyone just needs to give us some time. No need for everyone to send her messages and give her grief."
Littler had met and fallen in love with the young woman at a darts tournament in the late summer of the previous year. From then on, she followed Littler's matches and was also present at the World Championship six months ago - when the Englishman's sensational run was only halted in the final.
