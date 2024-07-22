Austria’s students: Often no university without a job

Discrimination is comparatively common

The results in the study section on discrimination are also striking: students from Austria reported comparatively often that they were treated badly at their university due to certain characteristics. Overall, 30 percent of Austrian students stated that they were discriminated against at their universities. Only in Spain and Portugal were there similar numbers, the average of the 25 countries was 22 percent. There were more reports of discrimination in Austria, particularly on the basis of gender and origin, and parental education was also cited as a reason more frequently than the national average. According to the survey, only poor treatment on the basis of weight is less of an issue at Austrian universities than in other European countries.