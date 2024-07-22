Club threatened with extinction
“Like a second family”
The impending end of the Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ association is not only a cause for concern for the 108 childminders affected. For mothers, fathers and the children in their care, the loss of childminders would be a "disaster". A local inspection by the "Krone" with those affected shows how bitter this would be for all those affected.
It's not about us, it's about the children." Childminders Jacqueline Bauer and Michaela Kaksa are close to tears at the "Krone" local inspection in Linz's Franckviertel district. "The youngest child who started with me was three months old. When I take in a child, I make them a promise that I will stay with them for as long as they need me. If it actually comes to closure, I will simply be denied that promise," Bauer sighs.
As reported, it was announced last week that the Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ association is threatened with partial closure. This affects 108 childminders and 480 children.
What's next for the childminders
"Initial solutions are emerging: the association is examining internally whether it should not close this area completely after all," said Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) in response to an inquiry from Krone. Other associations and municipalities are planning to take over children and childminders. "The funding has not been cut," assures Haberlander. The hourly rates already include 30 percent absenteeism. "But I promise: if there are any concerns about the new regulation, we will of course respond."
In her nine years as a childminder, Bauer has already looked after around 65 children. Two of the first were siblings Elena and Elias - now 16 and 17 years old: "It was like a second family. For example, we once made a parking meter, which we still use today. What we also remember is the very personal support."
As an outsider, you can feel this special closeness and connection when the children are romping around in the playground. "The quality of care is unbeatable, I couldn't imagine anything better for my little one," says Veronika Miron, who is now also facing an uncertain future: "I started work again in December. I work 30 hours, my husband 40. If Jacqui no longer exists, one of us would have to reduce our working hours. We don't want to take the risk of Gloria having to settle in somewhere else again at the age of two."
Taking away the childminders would be a disaster. We need another year until kindergarten, but we don't have a place in sight.
Leopold Weilheim
Leopold Weilheim takes a similar view: "Removing the childminders would be a disaster for us. We still need a year until kindergarten, but we don't currently have a place in prospect."
But future childminders are also affected. "My son should have started daycare in September, but unfortunately that's no longer possible. He won't get a place in the crèche until September 2025, and my maternity leave ends in mid-October," says single parent Sarah, who is still looking for a suitable solution for her Liam (ten months). They have not (yet) completely given up hope that things might still go ahead for the association.
