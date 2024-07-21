Mode now pits skiing against Champions League!

The Champions League will start the 2024/25 season with a new format. There will no longer be a traditional group stage - the top flight will have a completely different look. Instead of the previous 32 teams, there will be 36 - and they will all be listed in a large table. Each club has eight group matches against eight different opponents, with the last two games not being played until the end of January 2025. A very curious fact: the eighth matchday, which may also be decisive for top-flight starters Sturm, is 29 January. On the same evening, the best slalom racers in the world will race down the Planai slope in Schladming in the classic Nightrace.