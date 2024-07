Meat tiger caught by Swiss police

In Altstätten in the neighboring canton of Sankt Gallen, a Swiss police patrol became aware of a driver on Sunday. The driver stubbornly ignored the officers' attempts to get him to stop. Instead, he stepped on the gas, left the road and crashed into an embankment. The arrest followed. It turned out that the Romanian did not have a driver's license. He was also not "fit to drive" - a blood and urine test was ordered.