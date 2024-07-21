Vorteilswelt
Identitarian demo

Ten provisional arrests, three injured officers

21.07.2024 15:23
21.07.2024 15:23

Ten provisional arrests for criminal offenses, 271 identity checks, three injured police officers and one damaged police car: this was the Vienna police's assessment of a demonstration by the Identitarian Movement and other far-right movements on Saturday afternoon.

comment0 Kommentare

A few hundred participants had marched through the city center on Saturday. Hundreds had come to the counter-demonstration, small groups of masked people caused riots according to the police

As in previous years, the Identitarians had called for a march under the motto "Remigration", and this time there were once again counter-events by anti-fascist groups and counter-demonstrators. Several hundred police officers were deployed to prevent a clash between the two sides.

Resistance to state violence
The police's assessment on Sunday: ten people were provisionally arrested for criminal offenses and charged with resisting law enforcement. This involved those hooded individuals who threw stones and bottles at officers in Fahnengasse. It is still being investigated whether these people will face further charges, such as damage to property and grievous bodily harm.

Three police officers injured
A total of 271 identities were established after demonstrators refused to break up a sit-in blockade. 52 arrests were made for violating the Assembly Act. Three police officers were injured during the riots and one police car was damaged.

The Greens and SPÖ had already sharply criticized the event in advance and pointed to personal links between the Identitarians and the FPÖ. "They want nothing other than the end of our pluralistic democratic society", warned Eva Blimlinger, the Greens' spokesperson for commemoration policy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Folgen Sie uns auf