Student protests
Bangladesh: Court reverses quota system
Following deadly clashes between demonstrators and police in Bangladesh, the highest court in Dhaka has partially reversed the reintroduction of a controversial quota system in the civil service. The plans had triggered ongoing, violent student protests.
According to BBC Bangla, the court ruled on Sunday that 93 percent of recruitment should now be based on merit. It thus at least partially followed the protesters' demand. Only the remaining seven percent would come under a quota system and be reserved primarily for descendants of soldiers who fought for the country's independence in 1971, the judges ruled.
The previous system, on the other hand, provided for 30 percent of posts for war veterans - and overall, more than half of the posts were to be reserved for certain groups. According to observers, the ruling favored supporters of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Unemployment and inflation are high in a country with a population of more than 170 million. Jobs for the government are usually well paid.
More than 100 dead in bloody protests
Since the beginning of the violence on Tuesday, more than 100 people have died in the protests, BBC Bangla reported, citing the daily newspapers "Prothom Alo" and "The Daily Star", among others. Current reports from these and other local media were not available online at the weekend. The government had largely cut internet, telephone and SMS connections. The number of victims has not been officially confirmed.
The country has been under curfew since midnight on Friday and the army has been deployed throughout the country. Nevertheless, according to BBC Bangla, there were also isolated violent incidents on Saturday. The curfew was to be relaxed today between 3pm and 5pm (local time) so that people could run important errands, it said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.