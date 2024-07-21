Air is getting thinner and thinner
“Conspiracy”: Biden angry with Obama and Clinton
US President Joe Biden is also increasingly being sidelined in his own party. He is still fighting - against his coronavirus infection and for his candidacy for the presidential election in November. He is said to be blaming two ex-presidents of all people for the headwind.
As the New York Times reports, Biden is said to be privately ranting about his highly prominent party friends Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The ex-presidents are at least partly to blame for the fact that he is coming under more fire every day. Biden even smells a conspiracy.
Household blessing between former duo in the White House hangs crookedly
Obama, under whom Biden once served as Vice President, is even the "string-puller" behind the Democrats' moves to distance themselves from their designated candidate for the duel against Donald Trump. The 62-year-old Obama continues to enjoy the highest regard in the party and has recently distanced himself surprisingly clearly from Biden.
At a fundraising gala in Los Angeles - even before Biden's disastrous first TV duel with Trump - he had personally experienced "how much Biden had aged and seemed confused", Obama had recently said bluntly.
Biden angry because Clinton won't say anything
And Clinton? According to the renowned US newspaper, Biden is angry with him because, although he has not yet publicly counted him out, he has not said a word in his defense.
Democratic phalanx against Biden
The pressure from the Democrats on 81-year-old Biden to drop his candidacy after all and allow others - such as Vice President Kamala Harris - to take the lead had recently become ever stronger. Within 24 hours this week, no fewer than a dozen high-ranking party members had spoken out in favor of a withdrawal.
The clearest words came from MP Seth Moulton, who publicly stated that Biden no longer recognized him during a recent meeting. Although this can happen with age, he believes that this experience is "part of a deeper problem".
