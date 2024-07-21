Austria is ready to go
“With this passion, it should work!”
Stephan Helm sees important partial successes for Austria.The artificial turf in Finland now awaits. A striker is yet to be signed.
After the transfers of Nik Prelec and Maurice Malone, Austria will add to their attack in the coming days and bring in a young striker. Because the "fear" of scoring goals was already one of the Violets' main problems last season. And the 3-1 defeat against FC Porto on Friday, the big dress rehearsal for the season, also showed that Austria are failing to capitalize on their top-class opportunities.
Test kick gave courage and desire
Nevertheless, the really strong performance against the two-time Champions League winners from Portugal, at least for an hour, gave the fans, the players and also the coaching team courage and desire for the "real" start to the season. Head coach Stephan Helm was pleased with the balance between defending and pressing, the visibly improved threat from set-pieces and the number of goals scored.
The integration of the youngsters naturally harbors risks in terms of stability, but for Helm and Austria there is "no alternative" with a view to the future. Helm: "The development of the young players and the experience they need to gain are simply far too important."
Competitive match start in Finland
The first competitive match is now scheduled for Thursday in Finland against Ilves Tampere. Helm and his team have already taken a close look at their opponents in the Conference League qualifiers. "We know what to expect." Artificial turf, a strong team in the middle of the league, just two points behind first place in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.
Neo-striker Malone is eager to get the ball rolling: "We showed a very, very good face against Porto. If we do well against a team like that, then we should be able to show the same passion and willingness to run against supposedly weaker opponents. We're definitely ready for the season!"
Incidentally, sporting director Jürgen Werner has announced real relief for the finances in the fall. That's when the planned stadium sale should really be finalized.
