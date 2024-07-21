Winemakers vie for the coveted red and gold grape

"In its third year, the Rot-Goldene Traube has already developed into one of the most spectacular wine tastings in Austria. Not least because the diverse media coverage before and after makes this award so interesting for our winegrowers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil: "Typical Burgenland! This means that we are taking a united and self-confident path. The best example is Pannonian viticulture and the quality of our wines, which is unique."