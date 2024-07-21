The best wines
Winemakers vie for the coveted red and gold grape
This wine award is highly coveted! The Red-Golden Grape, one of the most important trophies in the industry, is about to be awarded for the third time. Burgenland's winegrowers can now submit their exquisite samples.
The scenic beauties are unique, the culinary delights boundless - wine tourism relies on this rich extract. With impressive success! Thanks to excellent soils and the mild Pannonian climate, grapes thrive on the vines of Burgenland, maturing into award-winning white, red and sweet wines at an international level with the help of passionate winegrowers.
Regions with character
"Every region, every soil, every winegrower gives the wines a very special character," emphasizes Christian Zechmeister, Managing Director of Wine Tourism. A diversity that is unparalleled worldwide. The Burgenland Wine Tourism Award "Red-Golden Grape" was created in 2022 to promote these outstanding achievements to the world - with the "Krone" as a partner. "This award is a lighthouse project that not only promotes the image of wines, but also aims to bring the wine tourism attractions of our beautiful home state to the fore," explains Zechmeister.
All nine categories
The richness of the Burgenland wine region is reflected in the categories. This time, the broad spectrum includes Weißwein Klassik 2023 (Grüner Veltliner & Welschriesling vintage 2023), Weißburgunder & Chardonnay vintage 2023, Aromatische Vielfalt 2023, Weißwein aus einer Einzelriede vintage 2022 to 2020, Rosé still vintage 2023, Rotwein reinortig klassisch 2022 oder 2023 (Zweigelt, Blaufränkisch & St. Laurent), red wine from a single vineyard 2022 to 2020, cuvée 2022 to 2020 and sweet wines (according to the annual rotation this year Trockenbeerenauslese & Ruster Ausbruch).
Tasting in a double pack
Due to the enormous response to the awarding of the Red-Golden Grape and the resulting increase in demand, a high-caliber expert jury of sommeliers and wine academics will select the finalists in each of the nine categories over two days at the end of August as part of a rigorous blind tasting.
On October 4, the largest jury of finalists, some of whom are celebrities, will go to work to determine the winners of this year's Red-Golden Grape. The awards ceremony will take place immediately afterwards at the gala in the Csello Mühle in Oslip.
Doskozil: "Typical Burgenland!"
"In its third year, the Rot-Goldene Traube has already developed into one of the most spectacular wine tastings in Austria. Not least because the diverse media coverage before and after makes this award so interesting for our winegrowers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil: "Typical Burgenland! This means that we are taking a united and self-confident path. The best example is Pannonian viticulture and the quality of our wines, which is unique."
Wine gastronomy with a twist
Hospitality is also a top priority in Burgenland. Everyone appreciates this warm welcoming culture in combination with regional cuisine and enjoyment. Locations with the best "wine-gastronomic concept" are also in the spotlight at this year's Red-Golden Grape Awards. Operators of wine taverns as well as those of inns and pop-up destinations are invited to take part and send in their guidelines.
Online voting via "Krone"
Ingenuity and down-to-earthness are in demand. The ten most promising favorites will be shortlisted in an in-depth jury assessment. The best places will then be awarded by online voting via "Krone". "Each participant should present their concept for promoting wine sales in the business. Specifically, this could be their own events, specially organized wine evenings, special offers by the glass or rarities from magnum formats," reads the accompanying announcement.
In 250 words, participants should explain their concept for the submission and attach two photos. Voting is scheduled for September. Submissions are now being accepted by e-mail at wein@weinburgenland.at. In any case, there are no limits to creativity.
Clever concepts wanted
The same applies to the call for entries for another ranking. We are looking for a well thought-out "wine tourism concept". This competition will again be organized by Burgenland Tourism and the umbrella association Wein Burgenland. After the submission deadline, the three best concepts will be selected by an expert jury. The top 3 in both categories will be awarded at the gala on October 4 in Oslip.
