Olympic fine-tuning for jewel in Burgenland

Once to New Zealand and back

The fact that Sun only really got going at the age of 23 has to do with her studies in the USA. However, she has already written a few exciting chapters in her life that have taken her around the globe: born in a small town in New Zealand, she first moved to Florida and then to Switzerland while still at primary school. Until a few years ago, she was still called Radovcic, but then took her mother's surname. Sun played for the Swiss association until spring 2024, but has now moved to the other side of the world. The multi-talented player also speaks four languages.