Tennis star Lulu Sun
Olympic fine-tuning for jewel in Burgenland
The "Krone" was allowed on court with tennis high-flyer Lulu Sun in Burgenland before her departure for the Olympic Games in Paris. The New Zealander showed mercy to the editor, who in his opinion had no talent.
Lulu who? Until a few weeks ago, not even insiders knew her name. But since her march from qualifying to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon (seven wins in a row!), New Zealander Lulu Sun has been the talk of the tennis world and the sensation of the tournament. Before boarding the plane to Paris, the likeable 23-year-old completed a training session in Burgenland.
At the invitation of entrepreneurs in Neudörfl
In front of dozens of onlookers - including Sport Austria President Hans Niessl - the left-hander hit the balls over the net at the Habeler & Knotzer leisure facility in Neudörfl and was invited by entrepreneur Andreas Binder to put the finishing touches to her Olympic training. "I am delighted. It's an honor to take part in the games for my home country," said Sun. In the venerable tennis Mecca of Roland Garros, Sun, the daughter of a Chinese mother and a Croatian father, will compete in the doubles alongside Erin Routliffe. The Wimbledon quarter-final and the associated jump to 55th place in the world rankings came too late for her to compete in the singles.
Coach believes she can break into the top 10 in the world
Speaking of the world rankings: Quite a few people, above all her current coach Vladimir Platenik, believe that the 1.78 meter tall bundle of energy can break into the top 10 in the coming season. Perhaps even more. "I recently graduated from college and can now concentrate fully on tennis," says Sun. Her mother insisted that she complete her education before she was allowed to devote herself fully to professional sport. Now Sun wants to make tennis history.
Once to New Zealand and back
The fact that Sun only really got going at the age of 23 has to do with her studies in the USA. However, she has already written a few exciting chapters in her life that have taken her around the globe: born in a small town in New Zealand, she first moved to Florida and then to Switzerland while still at primary school. Until a few years ago, she was still called Radovcic, but then took her mother's surname. Sun played for the Swiss association until spring 2024, but has now moved to the other side of the world. The multi-talented player also speaks four languages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
