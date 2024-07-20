Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tennis star Lulu Sun

Olympic fine-tuning for jewel in Burgenland

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 21:04

The "Krone" was allowed on court with tennis high-flyer Lulu Sun in Burgenland before her departure for the Olympic Games in Paris. The New Zealander showed mercy to the editor, who in his opinion had no talent.

comment0 Kommentare

Lulu who? Until a few weeks ago, not even insiders knew her name. But since her march from qualifying to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon (seven wins in a row!), New Zealander Lulu Sun has been the talk of the tennis world and the sensation of the tournament. Before boarding the plane to Paris, the likeable 23-year-old completed a training session in Burgenland.

Lulu Sun with "Krone" editor Oliver Papacek. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Lulu Sun with "Krone" editor Oliver Papacek.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

At the invitation of entrepreneurs in Neudörfl
In front of dozens of onlookers - including Sport Austria President Hans Niessl - the left-hander hit the balls over the net at the Habeler & Knotzer leisure facility in Neudörfl and was invited by entrepreneur Andreas Binder to put the finishing touches to her Olympic training. "I am delighted. It's an honor to take part in the games for my home country," said Sun. In the venerable tennis Mecca of Roland Garros, Sun, the daughter of a Chinese mother and a Croatian father, will compete in the doubles alongside Erin Routliffe. The Wimbledon quarter-final and the associated jump to 55th place in the world rankings came too late for her to compete in the singles.

The New Zealander with sports physician Stampfl, entrepreneur Binder, coach Platenik and Sport Austria President Niessl (from left). (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
The New Zealander with sports physician Stampfl, entrepreneur Binder, coach Platenik and Sport Austria President Niessl (from left).
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Coach believes she can break into the top 10 in the world
Speaking of the world rankings: Quite a few people, above all her current coach Vladimir Platenik, believe that the 1.78 meter tall bundle of energy can break into the top 10 in the coming season. Perhaps even more. "I recently graduated from college and can now concentrate fully on tennis," says Sun. Her mother insisted that she complete her education before she was allowed to devote herself fully to professional sport. Now Sun wants to make tennis history.

Lulu Sun training in Neudörfl. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Lulu Sun training in Neudörfl.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Once to New Zealand and back
The fact that Sun only really got going at the age of 23 has to do with her studies in the USA. However, she has already written a few exciting chapters in her life that have taken her around the globe: born in a small town in New Zealand, she first moved to Florida and then to Switzerland while still at primary school. Until a few years ago, she was still called Radovcic, but then took her mother's surname. Sun played for the Swiss association until spring 2024, but has now moved to the other side of the world. The multi-talented player also speaks four languages.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf