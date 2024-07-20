Pogacar also triumphs in last mountain finish

Vingegaard had "a little hope"

However, Pogacar will have to do without the jersey of the best professional climber, which he also held for a long time. The coveted white jersey with the red dots goes to Olympic champion Carapaz from Ecuador. In the battle for second place, Vingegaard increased his lead over the strong time trialist Remco Evenepoel to 2:50 minutes, which will probably be enough. The Dane had hoped for a little pity from Pogacar in the final meters. "I had a little hope that he would let me take the win. I knew that I wouldn't have a chance in the sprint as I was already at the limit," said Vingegaard. He wasn't upset at all: "I probably would have done the same."