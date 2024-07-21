Cruelty breeding: Puppies in homes need surgery!

The five puppies are only a few weeks old and have already been through a lot. "The owners came to the animal shelter with them at the beginning of July and said that this was an unwanted litter and that they didn't want to keep them," says the dedicated animal shelter manager Susanne Bräuer, who has been looking after her charges with all her heart and soul for many years. So the breeders chose the simplest option: off to the shelter with them.