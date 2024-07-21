Vorteilswelt
Who can help?

Cruelty breeding: Puppies in homes need surgery!

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 14:32

It is completely incomprehensible and incomprehensible how torturous breeding can still be allowed in our country - and how people can even encourage the breeding of these animals by buying them. For example, Shar-Pei puppies in the Graz animal shelter urgently need operations to be able to see anything at all because of their extreme wrinkles. Donations are urgently needed!

The five puppies are only a few weeks old and have already been through a lot. "The owners came to the animal shelter with them at the beginning of July and said that this was an unwanted litter and that they didn't want to keep them," says the dedicated animal shelter manager Susanne Bräuer, who has been looking after her charges with all her heart and soul for many years. So the breeders chose the simplest option: off to the shelter with them.

Susanne Bräuer from the state animal shelter does everything for her protégés. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Susanne Bräuer from the state animal shelter does everything for her protégés.
As the babies, who were born on May 5, have enormous problems with their eyes, Susanne Bräuer had them examined by a specialist. The result: due to the extreme wrinkling around the eye area caused by torture breeding, four of the five puppies urgently need an operation! Otherwise they will probably never be able to see properly. . .

The state animal shelter in Graz, which does everything it can for its protégés, simply cannot afford such cost-intensive operations. Perhaps animal-friendly readers would like to help? So that the little ones have a chance of happiness after their already bad start in life. . ?

Donation account: Styrian Animal Welfare Association, IBAN: AT 676 00 000 000 777 2719, reference Sharpei

