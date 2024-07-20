Danger for Europe?
Monkeypox: rapid increase in cases in Africa
A new, more contagious variant of the Mpox virus (monkeypox) is currently spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the WHO, the new variant could also reach Europe.
As the government in Congo announced on Saturday, the cabinet was informed of an "exponential increase" in cases the day before.
Hundreds dead in Congo
There are now more than 11,000 suspected cases of the virus, known for years as monkeypox, and 450 people have died. This puts the death rate at four percent.
Even before the drastic increase that has now been reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) had expressed fears that Mpox could spread beyond the borders of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans
It is a viral disease that can be transmitted from infected animals to humans. The WHO renamed the disease, previously known as monkeypox, to Mpox in 2022 to prevent stigmatization.
Mpox viruses were originally mainly found in rodents in West and Central Africa. Transmission from person to person is also possible with close contact, for example during sex.
Mpox infections are generally much milder than smallpox, which was eradicated around 40 years ago. However, severe courses and deaths can also occur. Typical symptoms of the disease include fever and pustules on the skin.
Monkeypox cases also reached Europe in 2022
In May 2022, the disease also began to spread outside Africa, particularly in Europe. It mainly affected men who have sex with men. As with coronavirus, the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, which ended again in May 2023. However, there are still cases of infection in several countries today.
lor
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.