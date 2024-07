Altach’s ladies also win their second test run

Yesterday afternoon's temperatures of well over 30 degrees didn't stop Altach's center-back duo Paul Koller and Pascal Estrada from watching the ladies' second test match against Young Boys Bern at the training ground behind the Cashpoint Arena. And the duo were not disappointed, as Bregenz defender Stefan Umjenovic - who was watching his partner Lisa Metzer's feet - saw the home side take a deserved 2:0 (1:0).