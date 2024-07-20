Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will Harris take over after all?

Party friend: “Biden no longer recognized me”

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 16:40

The pressure on Joe Biden (81) to throw in the towel is growing by the day. More and more leading Democrats are urging him to drop out of the race for the US presidency. One congressman publicly stated that he no longer recognized Biden during a recent meeting.

comment0 Kommentare

Democratic MP Seth Moulton from the state of Massachusetts described an encounter with Biden on the sidelines of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy in his withdrawal request.

"Part of a deeper problem"
"For the first time, he didn't seem to recognize me," Moulton wrote. Although this can happen with age, he believes that his experience in Normandy was "part of a deeper problem".

Zitat Icon

For the first time, he didn't seem to recognize me.

Der demokratische Abgeordnete Seth Moulton über US-Präsident Joe Biden

Doubts about mental fitness Biden's
background to the revolt are doubts about the president's mental fitness and his ability to hold office for another four years. A new wave of Democratic members of Congress expressed concern on Friday that Biden could lose the presidential election to his Republican opponent Donald Trump and that the party may no longer have a say in either chamber of parliament in the future.

His time in the White House could be over: US President Joe Biden (81) (Bild: AP/The Associated Press)
His time in the White House could be over: US President Joe Biden (81)
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)

The incumbent, who is currently isolating himself due to a coronavirus infection and is not appearing in public, has so far appeared unimpressed by the internal party rebellion and has announced his return to the campaign stage next week. According to the US media, however, the 81-year-old is no longer categorically ruling out a withdrawal in view of the enormous resistance within his own ranks.

Deadline expires on August 7
So will Biden allow a replacement to take his place in the battle for the White House at the last minute? In any case, he has to decide quickly, as the nomination deadline is August 7. Meanwhile, the debate about who could take over for him is as good as settled: his running mate Kamala Harris (59). However, she is running out of time. 

The vice-president's team is working on a secret strategy
However, according to "NBC" and "Politico", her supporters have long been working on a strategy. A plan that no one is publicly announcing yet: Biden should immediately give her preference not only as a candidate, but also as president. His coronavirus illness would be the ideal occasion.

Kamala Harris (Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Nathan Howard)
Kamala Harris
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Nathan Howard)

Harris is still on the campaign trail during Biden's absence and made a high-profile stop at an ice cream parlor in the capital, Washington, on Friday. These are usually reserved for the self-confessed ice cream lover Biden.

"In a way, she's auditioning for the presidency," Harris' former communications director Ashley Etienne told CNN. She needs to show people she's ready, she said. "She needs to do that in a more profound way. The campaign needs to give her the opportunity to do that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf