Will Harris take over after all?
Party friend: “Biden no longer recognized me”
The pressure on Joe Biden (81) to throw in the towel is growing by the day. More and more leading Democrats are urging him to drop out of the race for the US presidency. One congressman publicly stated that he no longer recognized Biden during a recent meeting.
Democratic MP Seth Moulton from the state of Massachusetts described an encounter with Biden on the sidelines of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy in his withdrawal request.
"Part of a deeper problem"
"For the first time, he didn't seem to recognize me," Moulton wrote. Although this can happen with age, he believes that his experience in Normandy was "part of a deeper problem".
For the first time, he didn't seem to recognize me.
Der demokratische Abgeordnete Seth Moulton über US-Präsident Joe Biden
Doubts about mental fitness Biden's
background to the revolt are doubts about the president's mental fitness and his ability to hold office for another four years. A new wave of Democratic members of Congress expressed concern on Friday that Biden could lose the presidential election to his Republican opponent Donald Trump and that the party may no longer have a say in either chamber of parliament in the future.
The incumbent, who is currently isolating himself due to a coronavirus infection and is not appearing in public, has so far appeared unimpressed by the internal party rebellion and has announced his return to the campaign stage next week. According to the US media, however, the 81-year-old is no longer categorically ruling out a withdrawal in view of the enormous resistance within his own ranks.
Deadline expires on August 7
So will Biden allow a replacement to take his place in the battle for the White House at the last minute? In any case, he has to decide quickly, as the nomination deadline is August 7. Meanwhile, the debate about who could take over for him is as good as settled: his running mate Kamala Harris (59). However, she is running out of time.
The vice-president's team is working on a secret strategy
However, according to "NBC" and "Politico", her supporters have long been working on a strategy. A plan that no one is publicly announcing yet: Biden should immediately give her preference not only as a candidate, but also as president. His coronavirus illness would be the ideal occasion.
Harris is still on the campaign trail during Biden's absence and made a high-profile stop at an ice cream parlor in the capital, Washington, on Friday. These are usually reserved for the self-confessed ice cream lover Biden.
"In a way, she's auditioning for the presidency," Harris' former communications director Ashley Etienne told CNN. She needs to show people she's ready, she said. "She needs to do that in a more profound way. The campaign needs to give her the opportunity to do that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.