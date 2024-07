Many mourners: Hans Seitinger’s last journey

Last Sunday, the former provincial councillor, who was popular beyond party boundaries, died of a serious illness. He was 63 years old. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm in the small Frauenberg pilgrimage church in St. Marein im Mürztal, the hometown of the Upper Styrian who was held in such high esteem by the people of Styria. Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl will welcome the numerous mourners and celebrate the liturgy. Former Governor Hermann Schützenhöfer, President of the Chamber of Agriculture Franz Titschenbacher and Governor Christopher Drexler will deliver the eulogies.