Painless Vikings go into duel with Berlin

The tight end will therefore be back for the Vikings' European League of Football (ELF) game in Berlin on Sunday (1pm, live on Puls24). Since the Vikings' 27-6 home win on June 1, the 25-year-old has been suffering from a protracted pubalgia: "Being able to train without pain is a great feeling. Now I'm really looking forward to finally being able to play again." D-lineman Thomas Schaffer is also back on board.