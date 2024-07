SPÖ examines legal steps regarding craftsmen’s bonus

It was only on July 15 that ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented the craftsmen's bonus. The bonus is a financial subsidy for craftsmen's services. It specifically promotes the work of professional craftsmen with the appropriate trade license and a branch or registered office in Austria. "The state can provide up to 2,000 euros as a subsidy for renovation, repair or construction work carried out within your own four walls," explained Nehammer with satisfaction.