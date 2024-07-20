The fact that Neumayer is now starting in Kitzbühel after all comes as a surprise. After his quarter-final exit at the ATP 125 Challenger in Salzburg, he told the "Krone" that there were "communication problems" with the tournament and that is why he is not starting. "The person in charge always told me that he would fix it next week - he didn't do that," explained the 21-year-old, who therefore named Verona and San Marino for the tournaments in Tels, where he is playing for victory as the top seed. The draw for the main competition in Kitz will take place on Saturday at 12 noon.