The unexpected often happens! Thanks to Casper Ruud's withdrawal in Kitzbühel, Lukas Neumayer from Radstadt has been given a wild card into the main competition. The 21-year-old had not actually planned to compete in the Gamsstadt.
One man's sorrow, another man's joy. The fact that top seed Casper Ruud withdrew from the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbühel at short notice on Friday is a damper for the organizers. After all, the Norwegian is ranked ninth in the world and would have been the absolute superstar in the Gamsstadt. However, his withdrawal means that a young Austrian will have a chance. Thanks to a wild card, Lukas Neumayer from Radstadt takes the vacant place in the main draw. This means that four Austrians - Dominic Thiem, Sebastian Ofner, Joel Schwärzler and Neumayer - are in the main draw in Kitzbühel.
"We are very disappointed. It has almost become normal for players to enter tournaments and then pull out at will. This makes tournaments very difficult to plan for the organizers and makes us appear untrustworthy in the eyes of the fans and partners," explained Tournament Director Alexander Antonitsch.
The fact that Neumayer is now starting in Kitzbühel after all comes as a surprise. After his quarter-final exit at the ATP 125 Challenger in Salzburg, he told the "Krone" that there were "communication problems" with the tournament and that is why he is not starting. "The person in charge always told me that he would fix it next week - he didn't do that," explained the 21-year-old, who therefore named Verona and San Marino for the tournaments in Tels, where he is playing for victory as the top seed. The draw for the main competition in Kitz will take place on Saturday at 12 noon.
