Test run planned
Cockpit air conditioning for Formula 1 drivers soon?
According to a report, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) wants to test a cooling system for Formula 1 cockpits after the summer break.
In contrast to a conventional air conditioning system, according to the report by the specialist portal motorsport.com, this is a system consisting of several smaller structures around the cockpit and the surrounding bodywork. It is designed to direct cooled air to the driver and can be installed in appropriate conditions.
Reaction to heat races
Further tests are to be carried out at subsequent races. If these are deemed successful, the FIA will include the system in the regulations of the premier class of motorsport, it was said. This was the FIA's response to heat races, such as the one in Qatar in 2023.
"Since then, the Technical Regulations have been updated to allow the introduction of passive cockpit ventilation, which is strongly recommended to the teams," motorsport.com reported from a letter from the association.
The joint research activities had focused on the development of an active cooling system to be installed in the Formula 1 cars "when they are used in extreme conditions". At the current Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, the drivers are also having to contend with very high temperatures.
