Thief caught

Thief stole travel bag and left 1000 euros behind

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 19:00

A bag was stolen from a Macedonian man on a train journey from Munich to Salzburg. As luck would have it, the cell phone was also in the stolen goods, which is why the police were able to quickly apprehend the thief. He left a considerable amount of cash behind when he stole the bag. 

comment0 Kommentare

A Macedonian reported the theft of his travel bag on Thursday, July 18. This was stolen from him on the train from Munich to Salzburg. The 31-year-old reported the theft to the police at the main station.

Astroke of luck
 The police were only able to locate the smartphone near the university building thanks to his cell phone, which was switched on in his bag. Once there, the police confronted a 24-year-old Swiss man in the basement of the building. The Swiss national was rummaging through the stolen goods and had even put on one of the Macedonian's T-shirts.

Envelope with 1000 euros left behind in books
After the police had returned the bag to the victim, he discovered that three books were missing. An explosive detail: one envelope contained 1000 euros in cash hidden in one of the books.

The Swiss man confessed that he had left them behind because they were worthless. And lo and behold: the books were still exactly where the thief had left them - including the considerable amount of cash. The Macedonian thus got all his belongings back. 

The police also found stolen registration papers for a German car in an identity card case. The Swiss man confessed to all charges and will be released. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

