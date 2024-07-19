Involuntary haircut is a case for the Supreme Court

Rightly so - decided the Supreme Court in Vienna in the last instance. Although "the concept of an amusement park is to unbalance the visitors by means of special floor conditions (movable wobbly floors, rolling barrel, conveyor belt) and thus provide a thrill", this is all against the background of appropriate safety. The response to falls must be faster than half a minute. If the employee cannot guarantee this through camera surveillance, another person must watch in front of the conveyor belt - or an automatic stop mechanism must be installed.