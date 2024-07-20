Criticism of the bypass
“Don’t sacrifice fertile soil for this road!”
While criticism of the construction of the Wiener Neustadt bypass continues unabated, expropriation proceedings are underway against the landowners. However, those affected - most of whom are farmers - do not want their fertile land to be concreted over.
Scientists, doctors and entrepreneurs are against it - as are local residents. Nevertheless, the city and state are sticking to the construction of the Wiener Neustadt bypass. As reported, masses of fertile farmland are to be sacrificed for the controversial road project. It is obvious that the landowners, mostly farmers, will not give up their fields voluntarily. The provincial administrative court in St. Pölten has now held the appeal hearing in the expropriation proceedings of those affected.
Legal counsel Dr. Proksch points out Austria's tardiness in climate protection, the implementation of the current EIA Directive and the failure to properly assess the public interest in the construction of the road. The public interest in an intact environment and food security has not yet been taken into account. "The court will now make a written decision as to whether the expropriation notices will be confirmed or revoked. If necessary, there is then the option of appealing to the Constitutional and Administrative Court. We will continue to fight and will win in the end," says the lawyer confidently.
And they are ready to fight: "Politicians are talking about food security and at the same time they want to destroy the most fertile soil," rants organic farmer Hans Gribitz. Christian Fenz is also threatened with expropriation: "The careless way in which valuable land is being used here is a disgrace! The rampant soil sealing throughout Austria must finally be stopped and our fight will become a precedent!" The opponents of the project call the provincial government "future-forgotten concreters".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.