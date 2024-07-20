Vorteilswelt
Criticism of the bypass

“Don’t sacrifice fertile soil for this road!”

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 17:30

While criticism of the construction of the Wiener Neustadt bypass continues unabated, expropriation proceedings are underway against the landowners. However, those affected - most of whom are farmers - do not want their fertile land to be concreted over.

Scientists, doctors and entrepreneurs are against it - as are local residents. Nevertheless, the city and state are sticking to the construction of the Wiener Neustadt bypass. As reported, masses of fertile farmland are to be sacrificed for the controversial road project. It is obvious that the landowners, mostly farmers, will not give up their fields voluntarily. The provincial administrative court in St. Pölten has now held the appeal hearing in the expropriation proceedings of those affected.

Asphalt instead of farmland: Affected landowners recently used banners to draw attention to the sealing of soil in and around the country's second largest city. (Bild: zVg)
Asphalt instead of farmland: Affected landowners recently used banners to draw attention to the sealing of soil in and around the country's second largest city.
Legal counsel Dr. Proksch points out Austria's tardiness in climate protection, the implementation of the current EIA Directive and the failure to properly assess the public interest in the construction of the road. The public interest in an intact environment and food security has not yet been taken into account. "The court will now make a written decision as to whether the expropriation notices will be confirmed or revoked. If necessary, there is then the option of appealing to the Constitutional and Administrative Court. We will continue to fight and will win in the end," says the lawyer confidently.

And they are ready to fight: "Politicians are talking about food security and at the same time they want to destroy the most fertile soil," rants organic farmer Hans Gribitz. Christian Fenz is also threatened with expropriation: "The careless way in which valuable land is being used here is a disgrace! The rampant soil sealing throughout Austria must finally be stopped and our fight will become a precedent!" The opponents of the project call the provincial government "future-forgotten concreters". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
