“Don’t sacrifice fertile soil for this road!”

Legal counsel Dr. Proksch points out Austria's tardiness in climate protection, the implementation of the current EIA Directive and the failure to properly assess the public interest in the construction of the road. The public interest in an intact environment and food security has not yet been taken into account. "The court will now make a written decision as to whether the expropriation notices will be confirmed or revoked. If necessary, there is then the option of appealing to the Constitutional and Administrative Court. We will continue to fight and will win in the end," says the lawyer confidently.