Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Important hurdle overcome

Blue and yellow export business takes a “giant leap”

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 16:00

The international goods business of Lower Austrian businesses exceeded the 30 billion euro mark for the first time in 2023. Germany is and remains our most important partner

comment0 Kommentare

Less rapid growth, but an important hurdle overcome: This is how the export of goods for 2023 can be summarized. Although the value of goods exported by Lower Austrian companies reached 30 billion euros for the first time, growth slowed noticeably.

This recently amounted to just 1.2 percent, which experts from the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Austrian Industries and the regional economic agency Ecoplus attribute primarily to the weakening global economy and the economic situation on the European markets - especially in Germany.

Zitat Icon

We need fewer regulations, fewer trade barriers, more economic freedom and more performance incentives. After all, exports also secure well-paid jobs: in our federal state, one in five jobs is linked to exports.

(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner

Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER

However, we have been able to score particularly well in metal processing. And: every second euro that our companies earn comes from abroad. A resilient export economy is the basis for a prospering regional economy," comments Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner on this development.

However, Austria and the European Union must see the comparatively low growth in goods exports compared to previous years as a mandate to further strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic export industry. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf