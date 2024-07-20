Important hurdle overcome
Blue and yellow export business takes a “giant leap”
The international goods business of Lower Austrian businesses exceeded the 30 billion euro mark for the first time in 2023. Germany is and remains our most important partner
Less rapid growth, but an important hurdle overcome: This is how the export of goods for 2023 can be summarized. Although the value of goods exported by Lower Austrian companies reached 30 billion euros for the first time, growth slowed noticeably.
This recently amounted to just 1.2 percent, which experts from the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Austrian Industries and the regional economic agency Ecoplus attribute primarily to the weakening global economy and the economic situation on the European markets - especially in Germany.
We need fewer regulations, fewer trade barriers, more economic freedom and more performance incentives. After all, exports also secure well-paid jobs: in our federal state, one in five jobs is linked to exports.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER
However, we have been able to score particularly well in metal processing. And: every second euro that our companies earn comes from abroad. A resilient export economy is the basis for a prospering regional economy," comments Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner on this development.
However, Austria and the European Union must see the comparatively low growth in goods exports compared to previous years as a mandate to further strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic export industry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.