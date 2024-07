Austro-youngsters defeat Norway 30:22

In the duel with the clearly favored Norwegians, the team of ÖHB team manager Michael Draca was quickly 3:0 in front. A lead that they never relinquished and were able to celebrate a deserved 30:22 (14:10) victory in the end. The red-white-red youngsters, who also have two Vorarlberg players in their squad in Hard winger Lennio Sgonc and the neo-Würzburg player Marko Bogojevic, will now play for fifth place in Celje on Sunday against the winner of the Iceland-Sweden game.