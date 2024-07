Olympic starter Grabher has to retire at 0:5

But what had happened? The 28-year-old from Vorarlberg had to concede her first service game after winning just two points. After Sierra - currently ranked 167th in the world - didn't concede a single point on her serve, the score was quickly 2:0. Grabher then missed two chances to reduce the deficit to 1:2 and subsequently conceded the second break. This was followed by another flawless service game from the Argentinian - 4:0! In her third service game, Julia again had two chances to take her first game. But Sierra hit back again and made it 5:0.