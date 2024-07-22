Stunning looks:
Daisy Edgar-Jones conquers the fashion world
Daisy Edgar-Jones is the new leading lady of fashion. The British actress presented herself in a series of stunning looks on her press tour for her new film "Twisters", taking the fashion world by storm.
In New York City, for example, she looked like a boho dream as she arrived ahead of her appearance on "The View". Daisy wore a dreamy dress in soft baby blue, which caused a stir with its ruffles, a sheer, flowing skirt and long sleeves. She paired it with nude-colored boots and a chunky metallic necklace, which gave the romantic look a modern twist.
But Daisy can do more than just romantic. On the way to her hotel in New York, she wore black, but with a twist. She paired the bootleg jeans with a seductive see-through top by Chloé and a solid gold necklace with a large pendant. The look was relaxed yet stylish, perfect for the modern fashionista seeking both comfort and elegance.
Futuristic look
For the premiere of "Twisters" in Oklahoma, Daisy opted for a futuristic look by Givenchy. This look showed once again that Daisy is not afraid to take risks and express herself fashionably.
Daisy also impressed again in New York with a futuristic mini dress by Victoria Beckham. The dress, with its structured details and modern silhouette, accentuated her figure and showed her off perfectly. It was another example of how she can combine classic elegance with contemporary fashion.
The actress also knows how to show off her perfectly toned stomach. At Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) block party, for example, she appeared in a long-sleeved, belly-free ensemble with a pattern reminiscent of earth and therefore probably Africa.
From romantic boho dreams to futuristic masterpieces, Daisy shows that she has the fashion world under control and that we can still expect a lot from her.
