Stunning looks:

Daisy Edgar-Jones conquers the fashion world

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 08:55

Daisy Edgar-Jones is the new leading lady of fashion. The British actress presented herself in a series of stunning looks on her press tour for her new film "Twisters", taking the fashion world by storm.

In New York City, for example, she looked like a boho dream as she arrived ahead of her appearance on "The View". Daisy wore a dreamy dress in soft baby blue, which caused a stir with its ruffles, a sheer, flowing skirt and long sleeves. She paired it with nude-colored boots and a chunky metallic necklace, which gave the romantic look a modern twist.

But Daisy can do more than just romantic. On the way to her hotel in New York, she wore black, but with a twist. She paired the bootleg jeans with a seductive see-through top by Chloé and a solid gold necklace with a large pendant. The look was relaxed yet stylish, perfect for the modern fashionista seeking both comfort and elegance.

Daisy Edgar-Jones made a splash in New York with her outfits. Whether in light blue ... (Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press)
Daisy Edgar-Jones made a splash in New York with her outfits. Whether in light blue ...
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press)
... or all in black. The "Twisters" actress finds the right twist for her outfits. (Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
... or all in black. The "Twisters" actress finds the right twist for her outfits.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

Futuristic look
For the premiere of "Twisters" in Oklahoma, Daisy opted for a futuristic look by Givenchy. This look showed once again that Daisy is not afraid to take risks and express herself fashionably.

Daisy also impressed again in New York with a futuristic mini dress by Victoria Beckham. The dress, with its structured details and modern silhouette, accentuated her figure and showed her off perfectly. It was another example of how she can combine classic elegance with contemporary fashion.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is not afraid of ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Daisy Edgar-Jones is not afraid of ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Matt Winkelmeyer)
... unusual, furturistic looks. (Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press)
... unusual, furturistic looks.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press)

The actress also knows how to show off her perfectly toned stomach. At Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) block party, for example, she appeared in a long-sleeved, belly-free ensemble with a pattern reminiscent of earth and therefore probably Africa.

Her best accessory: perfect abs. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin Eckenroth)
Her best accessory: perfect abs.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rodin Eckenroth)

 From romantic boho dreams to futuristic masterpieces, Daisy shows that she has the fashion world under control and that we can still expect a lot from her.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidel-Stolz
