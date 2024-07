Oliver Pocher: Amira should drop her surname

His ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden then asked in the joint podcast "Die Pochers! Freshly recycled": "Why is that so important to you?" The comedian replied: "Because basically all women come up with it: 'I want to be called like my children'. That's always the standard argument. But you don't have the same first name as our children, it's the surname. We're quite honest, the surname is so interesting for everyone because it's also a brand, of course."