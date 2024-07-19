Bull Van der Brempt
Former “million-dollar flop” hopes for a new chance
After a one-year loan in Hamburg, Ignace Van der Brempt wants to really get going at FC Red Bull Salzburg under coach Pepijn Lijnders. The Belgian is keen to stay in the city of Mozart and is getting personal reinforcement.
Salzburg transferred over five million euros to FC Brugge for Ignace Van der Brempt in the winter of 2022. However, the Belgian was subsequently unable to justify the transfer fee and the advance praise. Many have already described him as a "million-dollar flop". "I was a young player. It didn't quite work out. But I don't care about the past," the now 22-year-old looks back.
He went on loan to Hamburger SV in the second German Bundesliga, where he became a regular and made 24 appearances. "It was very important to immerse myself in a different world. It was a great experience with great fans and a great team," says "Inni", whose focus is now only on the city of Mozart.
"Fits well together"
"I want to show the coach what I can do and get another chance," says the right-back, who can also play centrally. "Pep has a good influence on the team. It's a real Red Bull style, my style too. It goes well together."
According to information from the "Krone", Van der Brempt is not yet 100 percent certain to stay in the city of Mozart. This is primarily dependent on the departure of Amar Dedic. Should the Bosnian leave, the place would be free for his colleague. However, the Belgian has no intention of leaving on loan again.
Speaks four languages
"If it's up to me, I'll stay here," said the right-footer, who speaks four languages (German, English, Dutch and French) and gets on well with everyone in the team. His girlfriend Fleau, who always supports him, plays a big role in the kicker's life.
"She will live with me here in Salzburg. Having someone who always has your back - everyone can use that. I'm very happy about that," beams the bull, who was back on the training pitch with returnee Oumar Solet on Thursday. Meanwhile, EURO starters Strahinja Pavlovic and Luka Sucic trained individually.
