Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrol also affected

IT chaos: control center and hospital in emergency mode

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 11:11

Massive IT problems caused chaos worldwide on Friday. International air traffic in particular, but banks and the media also reported disruptions. Initially, the Tyrol control center and Kufstein district hospital were also affected.

comment0 Kommentare

"Due to a system failure, patient transport services in Tyrol can currently only be provided to a very limited extent. The patient transport hotline 14844 is also unavailable. Emergency calls are not affected by the outage," said the Tyrol control center on its social media channels on Friday morning.

"Restricted patient care"
The Kufstein district hospital also reported an IT outage on Friday morning. "This outage affects both administrative and medical equipment, which means that patient care is only possible to a limited extent. Despite the current challenge, the district hospital assures that vital instruments and equipment will continue to function perfectly," it said on the hospital's website.

Zitat Icon

Only in an extreme emergency should the Kufstein district hospital currently be visited. Long waiting times are to be expected.

Das Spital in einer Mitteilung

Other hospitals are stocking up
The population has been asked to contact the neighboring hospitals in St. Johann and Schwaz for outpatient emergencies. "We are working at full speed together with the neighboring hospitals, which are preparing to increase their capacities," explains Dr. Schoner, Administrative Director of Kufstein Hospital.

Only in an extreme emergency should the Kufstein district hospital currently be approached. Long waiting times are to be expected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf