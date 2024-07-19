Tyrol also affected
IT chaos: control center and hospital in emergency mode
Massive IT problems caused chaos worldwide on Friday. International air traffic in particular, but banks and the media also reported disruptions. Initially, the Tyrol control center and Kufstein district hospital were also affected.
"Due to a system failure, patient transport services in Tyrol can currently only be provided to a very limited extent. The patient transport hotline 14844 is also unavailable. Emergency calls are not affected by the outage," said the Tyrol control center on its social media channels on Friday morning.
"Restricted patient care"
The Kufstein district hospital also reported an IT outage on Friday morning. "This outage affects both administrative and medical equipment, which means that patient care is only possible to a limited extent. Despite the current challenge, the district hospital assures that vital instruments and equipment will continue to function perfectly," it said on the hospital's website.
Only in an extreme emergency should the Kufstein district hospital currently be visited. Long waiting times are to be expected.
Other hospitals are stocking up
The population has been asked to contact the neighboring hospitals in St. Johann and Schwaz for outpatient emergencies. "We are working at full speed together with the neighboring hospitals, which are preparing to increase their capacities," explains Dr. Schoner, Administrative Director of Kufstein Hospital.
Only in an extreme emergency should the Kufstein district hospital currently be approached. Long waiting times are to be expected.
