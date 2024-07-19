Ministry of Education plans German support classes

Many illiterates from Syria

In Vienna, where there are the most family reunifications of migrants, so-called "orientation classes" were already introduced in March. In these classes, children who are not yet ready for school are prepared for regular lessons for up to two months. Between January 2023 and February 2024, more than 4,000 children and young people were admitted to Vienna's compulsory schools as a result of family reunification. After that, around 300 were added each month, but the numbers have recently fallen again.