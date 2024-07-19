92,000 doses have arrived
Vaccine for corona variant JN.1 now available
The first delivery of the newly approved coronavirus vaccines for the JN.1 variants has arrived in Austria. The approximately 92,000 doses can be ordered and vaccinated by vaccination centers in the course of the coming week, according to the Ministry of Health.
In this context, the Ministry of Health reminded people on Friday that the vaccines are still available free of charge. The annual booster vaccination is still recommended for people at risk and over the age of 60.
Previously unvaccinated people are also considered to be adequately protected with a vaccination using an adapted variant vaccine, it added. The vaccine was recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
A total of 1.2 million doses ordered
For the 2024/25 season, this recommendation was for vaccines directed against the JN.1 variant (Corminaty from Biontech/Pfizer). A total of 1.2 million doses were ordered for the 2024/25 vaccination season.
The National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has reviewed this vaccination recommendation for Austria. As in 2023, all people aged twelve and over are recommended to be vaccinated with the new vaccines for the best possible protection against severe courses of the disease.
Vaccination also for children on request
Vaccination is particularly recommended for people aged 60 and over who are at increased risk of severe disease progression, as well as healthcare workers. Vaccination is also available for infants and children from the age of six months on request.
Rauch: "Get vaccinated in good time"
"The Covid-19 vaccination remains part of the Austrian vaccination plan and is still free of charge for everyone in Austria. The vaccination is safe, protects against a severe course of the disease and long-lasting consequences like Long Covid. That is why my appeal this year is once again: get vaccinated in good time," Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) was quoted as saying.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
