Accepted nomination
Trump expects “incredible victory” in election
Donald Trump has officially accepted his nomination as the US Republican presidential candidate. "In four months, we will win an incredible victory," he said to cheers at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday (local time).
He wanted to be "president for all of America, not half of America", said Trump, who also spoke about the attempted assassination at a campaign event last Saturday (see video above). "I knew immediately that it was very serious, that we were under attack," said the 78-year-old. In a way, however, he felt safe "because I had God on my side". Trump also observed a minute's silence for the spectator killed at the campaign event.
Frenetically cheered by supporters
"My hand was covered in blood, just blood everywhere", Trump described. If he had not looked to the side at the moment of the shot, he would no longer be alive, he emphasized. "I stand here before you, in this arena, only by the grace of Almighty God." His supporters cheered him frenetically. Trump went into great detail and said he would only talk about the attack on him once. "You won't hear it from me a second time because it's actually too painful to tell."
A gunman opened fire at a campaign event in the town of Butler in Pennsylvania on Saturday - shortly before the start of the party convention - and shot Trump. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. One visitor died and two others were wounded. Trump was injured in his right ear. He has been wearing a white bandage there ever since. The incident was an escalation in the already heated US election campaign.
Trump said he had learned something new from the attack. "When something happens to the ears, they bleed more than any other part of the body." The doctors explained this to him. "I asked: why is there so much blood?"
Pictures of Trump with blood on his ear and some blood on his face - and at the same time with a clenched fist - went around the world after the attack. His supporters thought he had been killed, said the 78-year-old. "I wanted to do something to let them know that I was okay. I raised my right arm, looked at the thousands and thousands of people waiting breathlessly and started shouting: Fight! Fight! Fight!"
He continued: "As my clenched fist went high into the air, the crowd realized I was doing well and roared with pride in our country." According to Trump, he had never heard anything like it before.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.