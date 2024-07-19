Trump expects “incredible victory” in election

Frenetically cheered by supporters

"My hand was covered in blood, just blood everywhere", Trump described. If he had not looked to the side at the moment of the shot, he would no longer be alive, he emphasized. "I stand here before you, in this arena, only by the grace of Almighty God." His supporters cheered him frenetically. Trump went into great detail and said he would only talk about the attack on him once. "You won't hear it from me a second time because it's actually too painful to tell."