Free buses and toilets

"We expect to sell over 20,000 of these hearts," says Christian Kohlmayer, spokesperson for the Villach Church Day. If you want to wear the pin-on heart on your dirndl or traditional costume shirt, you can purchase it for five euros at the city marketing office, at the sales stand on the main square or at the tourist information offices in Bodensdorf and Sattendorf and enjoy special benefits. "Visitors can travel for free on the buses, which will take guests home until 2.30 am," says Kirchtag chairwoman and Deputy Mayor Gerda Sandriesser. The buses also go to Lake Faak and Lake Ossiach. Shuttle buses are available for the surrounding region. In addition, the use of the toilets at the festival site is free with a badge.