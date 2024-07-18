From July 28
From Sunday, July 28, the Drau town will be in a state of emergency for a week. Almost half a million visitors are once again expected during the week of customs until August 4.
The Kirchtag heart pin is already a popular souvenir for Kirchtag visitors. For the 79th folk festival (July 28 to August 4), the Villach traditional costume couple will adorn the coveted collector's trophy under the motto "Herzklopfen".
Free buses and toilets
"We expect to sell over 20,000 of these hearts," says Christian Kohlmayer, spokesperson for the Villach Church Day. If you want to wear the pin-on heart on your dirndl or traditional costume shirt, you can purchase it for five euros at the city marketing office, at the sales stand on the main square or at the tourist information offices in Bodensdorf and Sattendorf and enjoy special benefits. "Visitors can travel for free on the buses, which will take guests home until 2.30 am," says Kirchtag chairwoman and Deputy Mayor Gerda Sandriesser. The buses also go to Lake Faak and Lake Ossiach. Shuttle buses are available for the surrounding region. In addition, the use of the toilets at the festival site is free with a badge.
More than 100 music groups
Sandriesser: "Our town will be the focus of customs and tradition for a whole week. We expect up to 450,000 guests every year." Over 100 music groups will provide the atmosphere. Around 200 vendors and numerous restaurateurs will be tempting visitors with their beer gardens and Kirchtag soup.
Parade on August 3
A highlight is the traditional costume parade on August 3 at 3 pm. Around 2000 people in traditional costume take part. During the Kirchtag week, the safety of female visitors is also a major issue. Women's officer Sandriesser has initiated the contact point for sexualized violence: "Intrusive behaviour and sexual harassment will not be tolerated." The contact point for women is located in Khevenhüllerstraße.
